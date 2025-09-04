Login

Brett Martin and AmeriLux International create building materials JV

Construction materials supplier Brett Martin, based in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, has formed American Polycarbonate Co (AMC) with US-based plastic sheets producer AmeriLux International to meet rising demand for high-end building materials in the USA.

Building Bulletin news is subscriber only.
Subscribe now or sign-in

◦ 12 Issues of ICR print edition ◦ Digital edition each month ◦ Membership to CemNet.com ◦ Choice of Free Handbook ◦ Discounts on publications
Subscribe now

GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually

Handpicked stories, in your inbox

Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.