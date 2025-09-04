Brett Martin and AmeriLux International create building materials JV
Construction materials supplier Brett Martin, based in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, has formed American Polycarbonate Co (AMC) with US-based plastic sheets producer AmeriLux International to meet rising demand for high-end building materials in the USA.
