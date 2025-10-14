Record recycling rates amid calls for updated government data

China announces two-year plan to boost building materials sector
Britain's leading position in the recycling of waste to produce essential construction aggregates could be extended with more-up-to-date government statistics to track progress more effectively, according to the Mineral Products Association (MPA).
