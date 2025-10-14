Login

Record recycling rates amid calls for updated government data

Britain's leading position in the recycling of waste to produce essential construction aggregates could be extended with more-up-to-date government statistics to track progress more effectively, according to the Mineral Products Association (MPA). 

Building Bulletin news is subscriber only.
Subscribe now or sign-in

◦ 12 Issues of ICR print edition ◦ Digital edition each month ◦ Membership to CemNet.com ◦ Choice of Free Handbook ◦ Discounts on publications
Subscribe now

GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually

Handpicked stories, in your inbox

Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.