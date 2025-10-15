German Economic Institute calls for more investment road transport to support building sector

Record recycling rates amid calls for updated government data
Britain's leading position in the recycling of waste to produce essential construction aggregates...
The German Economic Institute (IW) has called for more investment transport infrastructure in the 2026 federal budget and rapid implementation of the new financing architecture announced in the coalition agreement. This follows a new IW study, commissioned by the Federal Association of Building Materials – Minerals and Earths that shows that without functioning logistics, the supply of goods to the construction industry will halt, impacting the entire economy.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.