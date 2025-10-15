News / Building Bulletin

German Economic Institute calls for more investment road transport to support building sector

15 October 2025

The German Economic Institute (IW) has called for more investment transport infrastructure in the 2026 federal budget and rapid implementation of the new financing architecture announced in the coalition agreement. This follows a new IW study, commissioned by the Federal Association of Building Materials – Minerals and Earths that shows that without functioning logistics, the supply of goods to the construction industry will halt, impacting the entire economy.