Serial 3D construction printing first uses Heidelberg Materials sustainable building materials

German real estate company Krausgruppe is using sustainable high-tech building materials from Heidelberg Materials for its Dreihaus project, currently under construction in Heidelberg. The project will serve as a future reference for serial 3D residential building printing.

