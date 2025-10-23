Green construction throws lifeline to South Africa's building sector

Road aggregates market to see strong growth to 2035
The global road aggregates market is expected to see robust growth with sales expected to reach U...
South Africa's construction industry has found a lifeline to its decreasing output, driven by the need to reduce its carbon emissions. The sector is prioritising energy efficiency, cutting emissions and attracting sustainable investment. Green construction is revitalising a sector in decline.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.