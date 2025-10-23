Login

Green construction throws lifeline to South Africa's building sector

South Africa's construction industry has found a lifeline to its decreasing output, driven by the need to reduce its carbon emissions. The sector is prioritising energy efficiency, cutting emissions and attracting sustainable investment. Green construction is revitalising a sector in decline.

Building Bulletin news is subscriber only.
Subscribe now or sign-in

◦ 12 Issues of ICR print edition ◦ Digital edition each month ◦ Membership to CemNet.com ◦ Choice of Free Handbook ◦ Discounts on publications
Subscribe now

GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually

Handpicked stories, in your inbox

Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.