Fassa Bortolo to open new production site in UK
As part of a major investment programme and strengthening its presence to meet the increasing demand for construction materials, Italy-based building materials company Fassa Bortolo will open a major production site at New Stanton Park's industrial park near Ilkeston, UK.
