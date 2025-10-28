Login

Fassa Bortolo to open new production site in UK

As part of a major investment programme and strengthening its presence to meet the increasing demand for construction materials, Italy-based building materials company Fassa Bortolo will open a major production site at New Stanton Park's industrial park near Ilkeston, UK.

Building Bulletin news is subscriber only.
Subscribe now or sign-in

◦ 12 Issues of ICR print edition ◦ Digital edition each month ◦ Membership to CemNet.com ◦ Choice of Free Handbook ◦ Discounts on publications
Subscribe now

GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually

Handpicked stories, in your inbox

Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.