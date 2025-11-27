Login

Sizewell C to use recycled Sizewell A concrete

Approximately 15,000t of concrete from the demolition of the turbine alternator plinths of the Sizewell A nuclear complex has been recycled and is set to be reused as sub-bases for the foundation platform at the Sizewell C nuclear plant.

