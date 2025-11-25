News / Building Bulletin

Holcim UK completes aggregate, RMC and recycled material acquisitions

25 November 2025

Holcim UK has completed the acquisition of PJ Thory, Gemmix and Pro Minimix, suppliers of aggregates, recycled materials and ready-mix concretes to the construction market. The three suppliers operate across nine sites, including sand and gravel quarries, ready-mix concrete plants and a recycling centre processing secondary aggregate.