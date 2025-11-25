Login

Holcim UK completes aggregate, RMC and recycled material acquisitions

Holcim UK has completed the acquisition of PJ Thory, Gemmix and Pro Minimix, suppliers of aggregates, recycled materials and ready-mix concretes to the construction market. The three suppliers operate across nine sites, including sand and gravel quarries, ready-mix concrete plants and a recycling centre processing secondary aggregate.

