RICS reports slowdown in sustainable building demand

Heidelberg Materials acquires Walan Specialty Construction Products
Heidelberg Materials North America has entered into a binding purchase agreement to acquire Walan...
The UK Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has published its 2025 Sustainability Report, showing a slowdown in global demand for sustainable buildings and a concerning lack of progress in carbon measurement across construction projects.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.