Australian building materials prices face upward pressure

The price of building materials such as concrete, cement, plasterboard, bricks and copper in Australia are facing upward pressures as energy costs continue to rise. In the last year, electricity prices jumped 23.6 per cent, feeding directly into material and production costs, according to research company, Altus.

