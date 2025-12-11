Login

Holcim Costa Rica acquires AMCO concrete units

Holcim Costa Rica is integrating AMCO's ready-mix concrete business into its operations, representing an investment of US$5.4m. The acquisition is a strategic step in the company's goals for its local operations, expanding its presence in the country and strengthening its capacity to meet the growing demand of the construction sector.

