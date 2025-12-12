News / Building Bulletin

Ramboll signs commitment towards next-gen low-carbon concrete

12 December 2025

rchitecture, engineering and consultancy company Ramboll has become a founding signatory of the Advance Market Commitment (AMC) for next-generation low-carbon concrete. The company joins Innovate UK and partners to purchase innovative, low-carbon concrete and encourage the next generation of sustainable concrete technologies. Funded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and Innovate UK, AMC signatories have committed to specifying and procuring innovative lower-carbon concretes with specific technical and carbon performance requirementsInvestment is needed to meet both net zero and construction targets with the AMC a public signal of the demand and support for next-generation low carbon concrete. This demand stands to encourage the burgeoning market for low-carbon concrete, as well as the innovation, investment and scaling of the next generation of low-carbon concrete technologies. The initial target of the AMC is to secure commitments for up to 500,000m³ of inno...