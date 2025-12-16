Login

Teesside University-DEG Knowledge Transfer Partnership to convert construction waste into green economic solutions

Teesside University, Middlesbrough, UK, has entered into a research partnership with Welsh resource management firm Dauson Environmental Group (DEG) which has the potential to reshape the landscape for sustainable building materials and low-carbon infrastructure across the UK.

