SMA Mineral awards thyssenkrupp Polysius first industrial EAC pilot contract

Nordic quicklime producer SMA Mineral has awarded thyssenkrupp Polysius the contract to develop the first industrial flash calcination plant using electric arc calciner (EAC) technology in a pre-engineering phase. The focus is on the conceptual design and preliminary layout of the preheating and cooling systems. The scope of the contract also includes the integration of SaltX Technology's EAC process.

