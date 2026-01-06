Heat pump system in UK brick industry first

Chile to implement technical standards for copper slag use
Chile is developing technical standards for the use of slags from copper pyrometallurgical proces...
In a UK brick industry first, a high-temperature heat pump system has been commissioned at the wienerberger brickworks in Warnham, West Sussex. The decarbonisation project was installed by waste heat specialists Heatcatcher and will use waste heat in the drying of clay bricks.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.