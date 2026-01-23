Login

Sika reports 5% drop in 2025 sales as China construction declines

Construction chemicals producer Sika reported preliminary 2025 sales of CHF11.2bn, down 4.8 per cent as sluggish organic growth and currency headwinds took hold of sales revenue. A one per cent positive scope contribution resulting in letter of credit sales growth of 0.6 per cent was unable to offset these.

