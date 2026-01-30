Login

James Hardie Industries to close Summerville fibre cement siding plant

Ireland-headquartered James Hardie Industries will permanently close its fibre cement siding plant in Summerville, South Carolina, as well as a sister plant in Fontana, California, as part of a plan to reduce its overhead costs by US$25m. 

