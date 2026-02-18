Construction material prices rise as CBAM enters latest phase
As the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)has entered its definitive phase on 1 January 2026, the cost of key building materials such as cement, aluminium and steel has started to increase, according to the Construction Industry Federation (CIF).
