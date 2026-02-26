Sensor-based sorting technology to turn waste rock into usable construction aggregate
Mining technology specialist TOMRA Mining highlighted its X-ray transmission (XRT) sorting technology, saying it enables mines to removed acid-forming material in waste rock early in the process. This would create a low-sulphide waste stream suitable for reuse as aggregate.
