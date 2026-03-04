Login

Saint-Gobain reports 2% uptick in local currency sales in 2025

Saint-Gobain's consolidated sales slipped marginally by 0.2 per cent YoY to EUR46,483m in 2025 when compared with sales of EUR46,571m in the previous year. However, in terms of local currencies, sales were up 2.1 per cent YoY. There was a depreciation in most currencies against the euro with a -2.3 per cent currency effects over the year and a -3.0 per cent in the second half).

Building Bulletin news is subscriber only.
Subscribe now or sign-in

◦ 12 Issues of ICR print edition ◦ Digital edition each month ◦ Membership to CemNet.com ◦ Choice of Free Handbook ◦ Discounts on publications
Subscribe now

GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually

Handpicked stories, in your inbox

Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.