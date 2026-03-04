News / Building Bulletin

Saint-Gobain reports 2% uptick in local currency sales in 2025

04 March 2026

Saint-Gobain's consolidated sales slipped marginally by 0.2 per cent YoY to EUR46,483m in 2025 when compared with sales of EUR46,571m in the previous year. However, in terms of local currencies, sales were up 2.1 per cent YoY. There was a depreciation in most currencies against the euro with a -2.3 per cent currency effects over the year and a -3.0 per cent in the second half).