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Moderate expansion of world gypsum market in next decade

The global gypsum market is expected to see moderate growth between 2026-35 as post-pandemic supply chains continue to normalise, input cost inflation gradually recedes and building activity sees a sustained increase, particularly in residential and commercial construction markets with Asia-Pacific and the Middle East as key growth regions.

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