Moderate expansion of world gypsum market in next decade

Spanish prefabricated concrete consumption expands 6% by October
Consumption of prefabricated concrete in Spain increased by 6.3 per cent in the January-October 2...
The global gypsum market is expected to see moderate growth between 2026-35 as post-pandemic supply chains continue to normalise, input cost inflation gradually recedes and building activity sees a sustained increase, particularly in residential and commercial construction markets with Asia-Pacific and the Middle East as key growth regions.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.