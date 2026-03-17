Login

Etex reports improved like-for-like results in 2025

Belgium-based gypsum and fibre cement panel producer Etex reported a revenue of EUR3.747bn, a decrease of 0.8 per cent in absolute value compared to 2024, particularly impacted by foreign currencies conversion to EUR. Like-for-like, corrected for exchange rate, it represents an increase of 1.7 per cent.

Building Bulletin news is subscriber only.
Subscribe now or sign-in

◦ 12 Issues of ICR print edition ◦ Digital edition each month ◦ Membership to CemNet.com ◦ Choice of Free Handbook ◦ Discounts on publications
Subscribe now

GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually

Handpicked stories, in your inbox

Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.