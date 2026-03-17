Etex reports improved like-for-like results in 2025

Biochar and coffee ground combine into next-gen low-carbon concrete
A leading industry collaboration, including Holcim, Canary Wharf Group (CWG) and top civil engine...
Belgium-based gypsum and fibre cement panel producer Etex reported a revenue of EUR3.747bn, a decrease of 0.8 per cent in absolute value compared to 2024, particularly impacted by foreign currencies conversion to EUR. Like-for-like, corrected for exchange rate, it represents an increase of 1.7 per cent.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
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