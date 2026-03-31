News / Building Bulletin

Holcim Romania and CINEA sign Carbon Hub CPT01 financing agreement

31 March 2026

Holcim Romania has signed the financing agreement with the European Executive Agency for Climate, Infrastructure and Environment (CINEA) for the Carbon Hub CPT01 project, a pioneering carbon capture and storage initiative. arbon Hub CPT01 was developed by Holcim Romania in partnership with Carmeuse and represents a major step in the decarbonisation of energy-intensive industries and the transformation of the Eastern European construction sector. The project will capture CO2 emissions generated in both the cement and lime production processes and allow for their permanent geological storage. It will enable the production of ~2Mta of nearly zero-emission cement, supporting Holcim's NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. Designed to become the first large-scale onshore carbon capture and storage project in Eastern Europe. CPT01 is the first project in Romania to be financed by the EU's innovation fund. Bogdan Dobre, CEO Holcim Romania, said: “The signing of this financing agreement wit...