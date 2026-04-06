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Knauf signs MoU with Syrian government

The Knauf Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Syrian government on future cooperation. The MoU outlines the company's willingness to contribute to the revival of the local construction industry and the qualification of Syrian skilled workers. 

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