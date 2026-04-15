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Soaring building material prices see construction output drop

March saw the sharpest MoM increase in building materials costs in nearly three decades in the wake of Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This resulted in a steep drop in construction output, according to the latest S&P Global UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index.

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