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MAECONOMY raises EUR1.5m to turn construction materials into auditable circular assets

Dutch start-up MAECONOMY has raised EUR1.5m to accelerate its market infrastructure development for the circular built environment. The company transforms construction materials into auditable and monetisable circular assets.

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