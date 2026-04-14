MAECONOMY raises EUR1.5m to turn construction materials into auditable circular assets
Dutch start-up MAECONOMY has raised EUR1.5m to accelerate its market infrastructure development f...
Dutch start-up MAECONOMY has raised EUR1.5m to accelerate its market infrastructure development for the circular built environment. The company transforms construction materials into auditable and monetisable circular assets.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
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