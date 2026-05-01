New silt press recovers 90% water at Holcim UK's Hillhead quarry

CLEAR to unify life cycle carbon emissions measurement and reporting
The Coalition for Life Cycle Emissions Alignment and Report (CLEAR) was launched at the Sustainab...
Holcim UK has made a multimillion pound investment in the long-term environmental performance of its Hillhead aggregate quarry in Uffculme, Devon. The company installed a new silt press to minimise water loss from the site's silt washing and processing operations.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
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