Login

New silt press recovers 90% water at Holcim UK's Hillhead quarry

Holcim UK has made a multimillion pound investment in the long-term environmental performance of its Hillhead aggregate quarry in Uffculme, Devon. The company installed a new silt press to minimise water loss from the site's silt washing and processing operations.

Building Bulletin news is subscriber only.
Subscribe now or sign-in

◦ 12 Issues of ICR print edition ◦ Digital edition each month ◦ Membership to CemNet.com ◦ Choice of Free Handbook ◦ Discounts on publications
Subscribe now

GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually

Handpicked stories, in your inbox

Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.