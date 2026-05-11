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Middle East war drives increase in construction material costs in Brazil

The US/Israel-Iran war is driving up construction costs in Brazil with the potential to raise the National Construction Cost Index (INCC) by 3.89 percentage points to 9.72 per cent in 2026, according to the Brazilian Institute of Economics Ibre and think tank FGV. 

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