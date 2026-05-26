Recticel closes PIR loop with new recycling plant

Heidelberg Materials to acquire minority interest in AmeriTex Pipe & Products
Heidelberg Materials North America has agreed to invest in a minority stake in AmeriTex Pipe & Pr...
Recticel Group has opened a new industrial-scale recycled polyol plant in Wevelgem, Belgium. The new plant will recycle waste polyisocyanurate (PIR) into to high-quality recycled polyol, representing a significant step in moving towards circularity in the production of insulation boards.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
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