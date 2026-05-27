UNEP highlights the need for sustainable sand extraction

Recticel closes PIR loop with new recycling plant
Recticel Group has opened a new industrial-scale recycled polyol plant in Wevelgem, Belgium. The ...
As global demand for sand surges, driven by population, economic, urbanisation and infrastructure expansion, the supply of sand is risking to fall short, according to a new UN Environment Programme (UNEP) report, "Sand and Sustainability: An Essential Resource for Nature and Development".
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
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