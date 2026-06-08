Holcim expected to receive EU approval for Xella acquisition
The EU antitrust body is expected to give the go-ahead for Holcim's EUR1.85bn acquisition of Germ...
The EU antitrust body is expected to give the go-ahead for Holcim's EUR1.85bn acquisition of Germany-based wall systems producer Xella after offering to divest in its Romanian-based autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) Adjud business to address competition concerns, reports Reuters.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.