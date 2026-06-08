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Holcim expected to receive EU approval for Xella acquisition

The EU antitrust body is expected to give the go-ahead for Holcim's EUR1.85bn acquisition of Germany-based wall systems producer Xella after offering to divest in its Romanian-based autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) Adjud business to address competition concerns, reports Reuters.

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