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Heidelberg Materials orders autonomous haulage system for Australian quarry

Heidelberg Materials awards Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, with a contract to adapt and implement autonomous solutions for driverless haul trucks at an aggregate quarry in Australia.

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