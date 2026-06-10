Heidelberg Materials orders autonomous haulage system for Australian quarry

Dispatches of building materials in the UK continue to decline
UK deliveries of concrete blocks and bricks have seen further decreases, according to the Office ...
Heidelberg Materials awards Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, with a contract to adapt and implement autonomous solutions for driverless haul trucks at an aggregate quarry in Australia.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
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