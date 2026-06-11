News / Building Bulletin

Natural sand supply in Latin America tightens

11 June 2026

Restrictions on natural sand extraction, implemented by the governments of Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Peru, are limiting or banning production of river and beach sand mining to address environmental degradation. Permitting and compliance costs for new quarries or expansions to existing ones have risen as stricter environmental impact assessments, water usage licences and community engagement have added to upfront and ongoing costs.