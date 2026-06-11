Natural sand supply in Latin America tightens

Heidelberg Materials orders autonomous haulage system for Australian quarry
Heidelberg Materials awards Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the ...
Restrictions on natural sand extraction, implemented by the governments of Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Peru, are limiting or banning production of river and beach sand mining to address environmental degradation. Permitting and compliance costs for new quarries or expansions to existing ones have risen as stricter environmental impact assessments, water usage licences and community engagement have added to upfront and ongoing costs.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
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