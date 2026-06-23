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China sets hard coal and CO2 targets for 9 industries

China released its Three-Year Action Plan for Energy-Saving and Carbon-Reduction Transformation in Key Industries on 15 June. In the plan, the country targets nine major industries, including the cement, steel, electrolytic aluminium, flat glass and coal-fired power generation, to save 100Mt of coal and reduce CO2 emissions by 200Mt in three years (2026-28).

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