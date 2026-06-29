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New ASTM standard to provide concrete aggregate reaction framework

The US ASTM International’s concrete and concrete aggregates committee (C09) has proposed a standard to outline the evaluation of alkali-aggregate reactions in concrete, which cause expansion and cracking. The proposed standard (WK91683) will provide specific language to assess the risk of these reactions through uniform criteria across agencies.

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