New ASTM standard to provide concrete aggregate reaction framework
The US ASTM International’s concrete and concrete aggregates committee (C09) has proposed a stand...
The US ASTM International’s concrete and concrete aggregates committee (C09) has proposed a standard to outline the evaluation of alkali-aggregate reactions in concrete, which cause expansion and cracking. The proposed standard (WK91683) will provide specific language to assess the risk of these reactions through uniform criteria across agencies.
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