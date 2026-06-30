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CRH to acquire US aggregate provider Arcosa

CRH has signed an agreement to buy 100 per cent of Arcosa Inc in an all-cash transaction for US$150/share, subject to Arcosa stockholders' and regulatory approvals. The transaction values Arcosa at a total enterprise value of ~US$9.5bn.

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