CRH to acquire US aggregate provider Arcosa

New ASTM standard to provide concrete aggregate reaction framework
The US ASTM International’s concrete and concrete aggregates committee (C09) has proposed a stand...
CRH has signed an agreement to buy 100 per cent of Arcosa Inc in an all-cash transaction for US$150/share, subject to Arcosa stockholders' and regulatory approvals. The transaction values Arcosa at a total enterprise value of ~US$9.5bn.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
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