Vietnam's construction boom highlights building materials industry issues
As Vietnam's government speeds up major public investment projects, the country's building materi...
As Vietnam's government speeds up major public investment projects, the country's building materials sector is under increasing pressure. Soaring prices, looming supply shortages and increasing carbon reduction requirements are forcing companies to turn away from their traditional model of cheap extraction and low-cost production.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
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