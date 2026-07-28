Amrize expands Texas footprint with Rapid Redi-Mix acquisition
Amrize has agreed to acquire Rapid Redi-Mix LLC, a ready-mixed concrete producer serving the nort...
Amrize has agreed to acquire Rapid Redi-Mix LLC, a ready-mixed concrete producer serving the northern Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, strengthening its downstream presence in one of the fastest-growing construction markets in the USA.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
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