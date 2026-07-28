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Amrize expands Texas footprint with Rapid Redi-Mix acquisition

Author Name @ICR Newsroom

Amrize has agreed to acquire Rapid Redi-Mix LLC, a ready-mixed concrete producer serving the northern Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, strengthening its downstream presence in one of the fastest-growing construction markets in the USA.

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