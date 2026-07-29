Indocement and Saint-Gobain strengthen partnership at Citeureup plant

Amrize expands Texas footprint with Rapid Redi-Mix acquisition
Amrize has agreed to acquire Rapid Redi-Mix LLC, a ready-mixed concrete producer serving the nort...
PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa hosted the board of directors of Saint-Gobain Asia Pacific and Saint-Gobain Global at its Citeureup cement plant as the two companies seek to strengthen their strategic partnership in Indonesia's mortar market.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.