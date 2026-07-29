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Indocement and Saint-Gobain strengthen partnership at Citeureup plant

Author Name @ICR Newsroom

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa hosted the board of directors of Saint-Gobain Asia Pacific and Saint-Gobain Global at its Citeureup cement plant as the two companies seek to strengthen their strategic partnership in Indonesia's mortar market.

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