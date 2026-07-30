UK includes concrete carbonation in national greenhouse gas inventory

Indocement and Saint-Gobain strengthen partnership at Citeureup plant
PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa hosted the board of directors of Saint-Gobain Asia Pacific and Sai...
The UK has become the first country to include a country-specific estimate of CO2 absorbed by concrete buildings and infrastructure in its National Inventory Document submitted to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
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