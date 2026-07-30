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UK includes concrete carbonation in national greenhouse gas inventory

Author Name @ICR Newsroom

The UK has become the first country to include a country-specific estimate of CO2 absorbed by concrete buildings and infrastructure in its National Inventory Document submitted to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

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