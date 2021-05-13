Beumer to supply pipe conveyor AF solution to Märker Zement

Märker Zement GmbH has commissioned Beumer Group with the supply of an alternative fuel single-source solution to convey and store different materials efficiently. This is Beumer’s largest order in this business segment to date.

The order includes processing equipment from the reception and unloading of the trucks, up to the storing, conveying and feeding process of solid alternative fuels. The key component of the whole system is a 700m-long pipe conveyor.

The conveyor line will handle two different qualities of refuse-derived fuel (RDF), which differ in their material grain size and calorific value, as well as tyre-derived fuel (TDF) from shredded tyres. It will be operated at a maximum capacity of 40tph.

A supporting line next to the intermediate storage can be used to quickly to unload trucks into silos if required. This line is composed of the unloading station BG OptiBulk, a screw conveyor and a further bucket elevator. Beumer Group has also provided every important transfer station with dedusting filters.

Beumer Group will be responsible for the complete mechanical and electrical installation as well as commissioning for this project. The whole system is scheduled to go into operation at the beginning of 2022.

