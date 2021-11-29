Cemento Cosmos to stop Córdoba kiln

ICR Newsroom By 29 November 2021

Cemento Cosmos, part of Brazil-based Votorantim Cimentos, is stopping the kiln at its Córdoba plant in Spain in 2022 due to high energy costs. The plan is to “significantly” reduce clinker production with temporary shutdowns over the next year, reports Diario Córdoba.



While clinker will no longer be produced at the Córdoba plant, cement production will continue, using clinker from other group plants, possibly from the Cementos Balboa plant in Badajoz, which was purchased earlier this year.



It is not the first time the decision was considered. At the end of 2012, when Votorantim Cimentos entered the Spanish market through its acquisition of Cementos Cosmos, a similar measure was proposed. In the first six months of 2013, the kiln was stopped. However, the news comes at a time when activity at the Córdoba had started to recover, selling approximately 2000tp, according to the newspaper.

Published under