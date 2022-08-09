Lucky Cement’s production to rise 15.3Mt

09 August 2022

Lucky Cement Ltd announced the financial result for 4QFY21-22 (April-June 2022) on 5 August and had a corporate briefing session in the evening at PSX to discuss the company’s outlook.

The company expansion of its Pezu cement plant to 3.15Mta in the north is progressing well and is expected to cost PKR30bn (US$133.6m). The plant would come online in December 2022. The brownfield cement plant expansion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is in line with the company’s growth strategy, the Board of Directors on 29 January 2021. After completion of this project, the cement production capacity of Lucky in Pakistan will reach 15.3Mta, says the company officials’ notification to Pakistani stock exchange.

The company also announced installing a 34MW solar power project with a 5.589MWh Reflex energy storage at its Pezu plant. The expected commercial operations date has been set as the 2QFY22-23.

Financial results

Lucky Cement Ltd has posted an unconsolidated net profit after tax of PKR4.0bn for 4QFY21-22, down 28 per cent QoQ. This takes FY21-22 net profit after tax to PKR15.3bn, up nine per cent YoY. Its sales volumes declined by 8.9 per cent to reach 9.1Mt in the financial year, compared to 10Mt in the previous financial year. Local sales volume dropped by 3.6 per cent to reach 7.3Mt in the current year compared to 7.6Mt the previous year. While the export sales volume declined substantially by 25 per cent to 1.8Mt during the year, compared to 2.4Mt in the last year, due to non-viability in terms of pricing on the back of persistently-high coal prices in the international market coupled with increased shipping freights.

Outlook

The company has reported that it expects the FY22-23 to be challenging for Pakistan’s economy, especially due to the high current account deficit, which stood at US$17.4bn for FY 2022 versus US$2.8bn for FY2021. The IMF staff level agreement has now been signed, and as per government statements, most conditions have been met, and it expects the programme to resume following the approval from the IMF Board towards the end of August 2022. The resumption of the IMF programme will reduce uncertainty and open avenues for borrowing from other sources, which could help stabilise the foreign reserves and the domestic economic situation.

Published under