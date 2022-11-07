Cecon starts trials at new Concepción plant

ICR Newsroom By 07 November 2022

Cartes Group-owned Cementos Concepción (Cecon) began trials at its new cement plant in Concepción, Paraguay. It is expected that the trial period will last 2-3 months before actual cement production starts, according to Jorge Méndez, Cecon’s manager.



Mr Méndez described the event as "a historic day for the production of 100 per cent Paraguayan cement". "It is a historic day for the Department of Concepción and the country because we are starting to commission the equipment and to produce Cementos Concepción, which will bring many benefits to the country. Paraguay needs many infrastructure works, but the deficit of the lack of cement always played against us," he added.

The plant will have a capacity of more than 20m bags per year and represents an investment of more US$300m, according to Mr Méndez. He said the plant was built with the support from nine Paraguayan banks, who helped finance the construction and equipment of the plant. In addition, during the peak construction phase 1500 people were employed with about 1000 now remaining. Once up-and-running 500 permanent employees will remain.







Published under