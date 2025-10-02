RMIT Uni shapes cardboard, soil and water as new sustainable building material

Tarmac applies to extend Arcow Quarry operations
Tarmac will submit a planning application to continue at its Arcow Quarry, Helwith Bridge, Yorksh...
A team at RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia, has created a cement-free construction material using only cardboard, soil and water. Strong enough for low-rise buildings, it reduces emissions, costs and waste when compared to concrete. Its thermal properties naturally cool buildings.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.