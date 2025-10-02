Login

RMIT Uni shapes cardboard, soil and water as new sustainable building material

A team at RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia, has created a cement-free construction material using only cardboard, soil and water. Strong enough for low-rise buildings, it reduces emissions, costs and waste when compared to concrete. Its thermal properties naturally cool buildings.

