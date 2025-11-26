Advertisement

East Central Railway’s Danapur division in India has signed a memorandum of understanding with a private company to streamline the loading and transportation of cement from the new cement plant at the Daniyan railway siding.

The agreement aims to improve operational efficiency, ensure quicker turnaround of rakes and boost freight movement from the region to the rest of the country.

Cement loading from the siding has significantly contributed to the ECR’s freight earnings in recent years. In the FY23-24, the railway earned INR820m (US$9.18m) by loading 760 rakes of cement. In FY24-25 INR1030m was earned through loading 860 rakes. In the FY25-26 to date, INR560m has been earning by loading 48 rakes.

The ECR are confident that the new memorandum will strengthen the partnership between railways and cement companies, and help maximise potential of the Daniyawan facility.

