Heidelberg Materials takes over Argex production site from 2027

Heidelberg Materials has reached an agreement in principle with H2O group to take over the production site of Argex, which produces expanded clays, used as an insulation and drainage material in the construction industry, according to Belgian newspaper, Het Laatste Nieuws.

