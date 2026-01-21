Advertisement

Holcim UK has appointed Krish Patel as plant manager of its new Tilbury Cement Works, currently under construction at the Port of Tilbury and scheduled to open in summer 2026.

Mr Patel joins the project as civil works have been completed and structural and mechanical installation is under way. He will be responsible for leading the site through operational readiness, including team recruitment, systems development and commissioning preparations. The multi-million-pound Tilbury facility is designed as a major cementitious materials import and grinding terminal, supplying conventional, low-carbon and circular products around the clock via five high-capacity loading heads.

The appointment supports Holcim’s wider UK strategy to strengthen supply chain resilience while accelerating decarbonisation and circular construction solutions. Mr Patel brings extensive experience from the heavy building materials sector, having previously held senior operational roles at Heidelberg Materials, including works manager at the Purfleet Cement Terminal. He originally began his career with Holcim as an apprentice.

Commenting on the role, Mr Patel said Tilbury would be “a flagship terminal not only for Holcim, but for the wider industry – showcasing how cement manufacturing can evolve to meet the challenges of the construction sector and supply chain resilience.”

In addition to overseeing plant operations, Mr Patel will also support STEM engagement initiatives in the local area, working with schools and colleges to promote careers in engineering, manufacturing and construction materials.