Malayan Cement share sale positive step towards public float
YTL Cement's sales of Malayan Cement Bhd shares has been welcomed by analysts, who see it as a positive stead to improve shareholding spread. Malayan Cement announced that YTL Cement sold 82.4m shares or a 5.95 per cent stake, in the former, confirming reports of a potential secondary placement of up to 100m shares. "The placement is a constructive move towards ensuring adequate buffers above Bursa Malaysia's minimum public shareholding spread of 25 per cent," said CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd in a note. As a result of the sale, the research firm revised upwards its earnings forecast for the group by 4-6 per cent for the current and next financial years, supported by elevated industry pricing, easing coal costs and Malayan Cement's extensive supply chain. "Beyond the phased roll-out of the 13th Malaysia Plan spending, we expect M Cement to capitalise on renewed infrastructure activity ahead of the Johor and Malacca state elections. In Johor, the proposed MYR7bn [US$1.78bn] Jo...
