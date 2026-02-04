News / Building Bulletin

Malayan Cement share sale positive step towards public float

04 February 2026

YTL Cement's sales of Malayan Cement Bhd shares has been welcomed by analysts, who see it as a positive stead to improve shareholding spread. Malayan Cement announced that YTL Cement sold 82.4m shares or a 5.95 per cent stake, in the former, confirming reports of a potential secondary placement of up to 100m shares. "The placement is a constructive move towards ensuring adequate buffers above Bursa Malaysia's minimum public shareholding spread of 25 per cent," said CIMB Securities Sdn Bhd in a note. As a result of the sale, the research firm revised upwards its earnings forecast for the group by 4-6 per cent for the current and next financial years, supported by elevated industry pricing, easing coal costs and Malayan Cement's extensive supply chain. "Beyond the phased roll-out of the 13th Malaysia Plan spending, we expect M Cement to capitalise on renewed infrastructure activity ahead of the Johor and Malacca state elections. In Johor, the proposed MYR7bn [US$1.78bn] Jo...