UK market for key construction materials shows mixed performance in 2025

Punjab-Haryana High Court stays UltraTech RMC plant demolition
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the 9 January order of Manesar Municipal Corp (MMC) ...
UK construction material markets showed a mixed performance in 2025, with softer year-end deliveries offset by stronger annual output across several key products. Official data from the UK Department for Business & Trade point to declining December deliveries of bricks and concrete blocks, while full-year figures highlight modest growth in aggregates sales and solid gains in production.
GBP£220 / USD$315 / EUR€260 annually
Our editors pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.